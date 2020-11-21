By Preye Campbell

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu should invest in Nigeria Professional Football League side Enyimba rather than pursuing a bid for Arsenal, according to former Nigeria captain Vincent Enyeama.

The former Abia State Governor recently expressed his desire to buy a 35 percent stake in the Gunners so as to turn the club’s fortunes around.

That has grabbed the attention of former goalkeeper Enyeama, who has now urged the politician and businessman to use his money to develop Enyimba rather than taking it abroad.

“Why not invest that money in Enyimba and turn it into a mega-club?” Enyeama tweeted.

“A club that will bring in a lot of sponsors and create job opportunities for the youth. Nigeria has no mega-club side that we can boast of.”

Enyeama played for three years with Enyimba before leaving Nigeria to continue his development with Israeli Premier League club Bnei Yehuda.

He then featured for Hapoel Tel Aviv and French club Lille before his retirement from professional football.