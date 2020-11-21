A jealous man has chopped off his lover’s ring finger to ensure she never wears any suitor’s ring, but he bags 10 years imprisonment for the wicked act.

Promise Moyo, 27, from Mberengwa in Zimbabwe swore to Linnet Chihora, 25, that she was not going to put on any man’s ring after the latter announced her intention to call time on their relationship.

According to ZimLife, Moyo took a machete and chopped off Chihora’s finger.

He was said to have also attempted chopping off the palm of her hand.

The culprit was charged with attempted murder and he appeared before Regional Magistrate Phathekile Msipa.

The prosecuting counsel, Talent Tadenyika, said on February 10, 2020, Moyo, Chihora and a neighbour Sibusisiwe Nyoni went to see the village head to discuss issues concerning the strained relationship.

He said they returned from the village head’s residence at around midnight and that on arrival, Chihora went to her room but Moyo followed and dragged her out.

Moyo took a machete from his waist and struck the complainant several times on the finger. She also suffered cuts on her arms and head.

Nyoni managed to stop Moyo from further assaulting Chihora and took her to the hospital.