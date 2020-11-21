Chelsea star Olivier Giroud is prepared for an exit in January.

Giroud has had just 33 minutes of playing time in the Premier League this season as his chances of featuring in Frank Lampard’s team are now increasingly slim.

And with Euro 2020 coming up next year, ESPN reports the 34-year-old is worried about missing out on a place in the France squad.

Chelsea strengthened their attacking line in the summer.

The presence of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Tammy Abraham has seen Giroud go down in the pecking order.

It is not the first time Giroud will be linked with an exit at Stamford Bridge.

The former Arsenal star’s Chelsea contract will expire at season’s end.