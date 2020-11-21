Popular Nollywood star, Nigerian lawyer, film actor, director and producer Femi Adebayo has signed a new deal with car brand “Unique Motors.”
Adebayo who is a Special Adviser to the Governor of Kwara State on Arts, Culture and Tourism announced the good news on social media with the caption:
God is indeed great!
Thanks for all the congratulatory messages. I see them and I am honored. Thank you.
I am glad to be a part of this great company @unique.motors
To greatness, cheers!
Unique Motors also wrote:
Unveiling of an icon, a Nollywood legend.
@femiadebayosalami Adebayo officially signed for number 1 auto dealership in Africa 🌍
UNIQUE MOTORS welcome HONORABLE FEMI ADEBAYO ON BOARD
GREATNESS MEET GREATNESS!!
#UNIQUEMOTORS
Unveiling of an icon with a luxury 4×4 brand new hilux TRD V6 ENGINE.
FEMI ADEBAYO SALAMI SIGNED WITH UNIQUE MOTORS WITH A BRAND NEW 4X4 HILUX WORTH 35M
UNIQUE MOTORS NUMBER 1 AUTO DEALERSHIP IN AFRICA 🌍
BRINGING CAR DEALERSHIP CLOSE TO YOU AND SUPPORTING TALENT SINCE THE INCEPTION OF THE COMPANY.
#UNIQUEMOTORS
Mercy Aigbe congratulated him and wrote:
Congratulations to my honorable on your new ride and endorsement @femiadebayosalami we go wash am oh! Make I send my AZA 😁😁😁😁
