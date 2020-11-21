Popular Nollywood star, Nigerian lawyer, film actor, director and producer Femi Adebayo has signed a new deal with car brand “Unique Motors.”

Adebayo who is a Special Adviser to the Governor of Kwara State on Arts, Culture and Tourism announced the good news on social media with the caption:

God is indeed great!

Thanks for all the congratulatory messages. I see them and I am honored. Thank you.

I am glad to be a part of this great company @unique.motors

To greatness, cheers!

Unique Motors also wrote:

Unveiling of an icon, a Nollywood legend.

@femiadebayosalami Adebayo officially signed for number 1 auto dealership in Africa 🌍

UNIQUE MOTORS welcome HONORABLE FEMI ADEBAYO ON BOARD

GREATNESS MEET GREATNESS!!

#UNIQUEMOTORS

Unveiling of an icon with a luxury 4×4 brand new hilux TRD V6 ENGINE.

FEMI ADEBAYO SALAMI SIGNED WITH UNIQUE MOTORS WITH A BRAND NEW 4X4 HILUX WORTH 35M

UNIQUE MOTORS NUMBER 1 AUTO DEALERSHIP IN AFRICA 🌍

BRINGING CAR DEALERSHIP CLOSE TO YOU AND SUPPORTING TALENT SINCE THE INCEPTION OF THE COMPANY.

#UNIQUEMOTORS

Mercy Aigbe congratulated him and wrote:

Congratulations to my honorable on your new ride and endorsement @femiadebayosalami we go wash am oh! Make I send my AZA 😁😁😁😁