By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has urged the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, to return to PDP stating that it is important for him to put his past behind.

The former governor and PDP chieftain made the call as he hosted the deputy governor at his residence in Afao Ekiti.

Fayose urged Ajayi to return and join hands with PDP leaders in Ondo State to rebuild the party.

He described Ajayi as a force to reckon with in the politics of Ondo State and said he (Ajayi) would thrive better politically in a mainstream and liberal political party like the PDP.

“The best option before you now is to return to the PDP and I am encouraging you to consider it because you need the party and the party too needs a strong political character like you.”

Agboola dumped the APC for PDP during the build-up to Ondo gubernatorial election. He again abandoned the PDP for the Zenith Labour Party to contest the governorship. However, Agboola had been council chairman and House of Representatives member under the umbrella of the PDP.