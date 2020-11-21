By Muhaimin Olowoporoku
Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has urged the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, to return to PDP stating that it is important for him to put his past behind.
The former governor and PDP chieftain made the call as he hosted the deputy governor at his residence in Afao Ekiti.
Fayose urged Ajayi to return and join hands with PDP leaders in Ondo State to rebuild the party.
He described Ajayi as a force to reckon with in the politics of Ondo State and said he (Ajayi) would thrive better politically in a mainstream and liberal political party like the PDP.
“The best option before you now is to return to the PDP and I am encouraging you to consider it because you need the party and the party too needs a strong political character like you.”
Agboola dumped the APC for PDP during the build-up to Ondo gubernatorial election. He again abandoned the PDP for the Zenith Labour Party to contest the governorship. However, Agboola had been council chairman and House of Representatives member under the umbrella of the PDP.
This advise from Ex Gov Ayo Fayose to AGBOLA AJAYI is the best Xmas Gift to AGBOLA. Unfortunately, AGBOLA AJAYI does not appear to be such a politician anyone would like to TRUST in Ondo State PDP camp. He got an opportunity when he decamped from APC to join PDP, made great impact, but lost the governorship slot to Eyitayo Jegede. He would have stayed in PDP to support Eyitayo Jegede. Agbola Ajayi LOST the golden opportunity to make a mark in PDP when he decamped again to ZLP. Had AGBOLA stayed in PDP after his loss to Jegede, that would have made him commanded respect and build up his political career in PDP as future opponent to Jegede. With Agbola’s desperate and traitors hip traits in him, his going back to PDP will not add any palliative to his political future. His political adventure may end up like the former Ekiti ex-deputy Gov, Chief Akin Omoboriowos vs Late Adekunke Ajasin. Except miracle happens in Ajayi’s lifetime. Agboola has ditched political class in APC, PDP and would ditch ZLP where he won’t make any impact in Ondo politics.