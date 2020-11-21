Donald Trump Jnr has become the latest member of President Trump’s clan to test positive for Covid-19.

His spokesman said the son of the outgoing-US President is self-isolating but is experiencing no symptoms.

“Don tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining out at his cabin since the result.

“He’s been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines,” the spokesman said.

The president, the first lady Melania and their son Barron all contracted COVID-19 in October.

While Trump was hospitalised in Walter Reed Hospital, Melania and Barron were treated in the White House.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, girlfriend of Trump Jnr was diagnosed with the virus in July.