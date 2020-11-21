Nigerian singer Davido was emotional and thankful as he clocked a new age today.

The emotional part of the day was raised by the gift presented to him by his fiancee and baby mama Chioma.

According to Davido’s post on social media, Chioma gave him a beautiful pendant.

The Pendant has Davido’s childhood photo with his mother.

See the heartfelt birthday gift from Chioma below:

However, fans all over the world have also taken to social media to celebrate the singer, who turned 28 years old today.

His fans on Twitter trends #happybirthdayDavido in honour of his special day.

Davido also got a PS5 as a birthday gift from a friend.