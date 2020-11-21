By Nehru Odeh

We are in a season of fear, and coronavirus is on the prowl looking for whom to infect. So everyone is taking precautions against contracting the virus. But what should you do if someone coughs or sneezes on you? Engage in an argument or take up a fight, as covid-19 can spread through droplets in the air? That is not necessary, as they are other polite ways of easing yourself out or protecting yourself.

According to BlackDoctor, some medical experts have suggested what you should do if you find yourself in such a high-risk scenario.

Fredrick Sherman, a professor at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, has shared a few helpful tips that can help.

He said if you find yourself in such a situation, “Immediately exhale to avoid inhaling droplets or aerosols.

“Purse your lips to make the exhaling last longer.

Turn your head entirely away from the person and begin walking.”

Though this method won’t protect you from COVID-19, it could reduce your exposure to the virus if someone who coughs or sneezes happens to be contagious. You’re more likely to get sick if you inhale higher doses of the virus, according to The Atlantic.

The is necessary because the amount of time you’re exposed to infected particles also matters in terms of transmission; the longer you’re around them, the more time the virus has to get into your system.

Disinfect Yourself.

If someone has coughed on you and the droplets touch your face or hands, wash immediately.

Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds.

They also suggested that if you need to and have access to a bathroom or running water, wash off your face, neck or infected area so as not to have lingering effects of whatever virus the person may or may not have.

Find out if the person has any other symptoms of the coronavirus, such as fever, fatigue, body ache, chills or shortness of breath. If they do you may need to reach out to your doctor and potentially self-isolate yourself for 14 days to make sure you don’t have symptoms of COVID-19.

Be Proactive: Wear a mask when you’re out in public.

A 2013 study from the University of Maryland found that face masks are actually effective at keeping contagion down when used on ill patients, but of course, it will block the entrance of cold and flu germs into your system if you wear one while healthy.

A major study found that flu patients were significantly less likely to infect those around them if they wore surgical masks regularly. The amount of virus spread actually reduced by 3.4 fold overall.

“Humidity can have a big influence on the spread of flu and cold, and that central heating and air conditioning, by drying out the air, can help spread illnesses. A 2015 study from Virginia Tech noted that the drier the air, the more preserved and effective virus “droplets” become. If humidity is over 50 percent and under 98 percent, viruses have a much lower rate of survival in the air.

“However, saunas and other humid spaces are also confined, making them problematic places if you happen to be inside one with a sneezing person. Keep your living and working spaces as humid as you can, but also use ventilation if possible.

“So when someone does do the unthinkable and sneezes or coughs on you, remember to keep your head in the game, relax and follow the above steps to keep you and those around you healthy,” BlackDoctor reported.