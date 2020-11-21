Victim abducted in his car murdered and dumped by the roadside the next day without demand for ransom.

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Operators in the oil and gas industry in Rivers have been thrown into mourning since last Wednesday over the manner of murder of Ebenezer Kalabo Amah, the former State Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers Union, NUPENG.

Amah, popularly called ETK was kidnapped by unknown gunmen who trailed him to his residence along Precious Chukwu Street in Woji, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state, while he was driving into his house on Tuesday night, November 17.

The gunmen had blocked his vehicle at gunpoint, dragged him out, and whisked him away to an unknown destination.

But the remains of Amah was dumped on the Dr. Peter Odili road, Port Harcourt less than 24 after he was abducted.

Police in Rivers State that had confirmed his kidnap and killing had not revealed if his case was that of paid assassination or Kidnapping for ransom that did not go as planned.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed the incident, said the deceased vehicle was recovered the same day, while his lifeless body was seen along Peter Odili Road in Port Harcourt less than 24 hours later the following day Wednesday, November 18.

But the motive behind Amah’s abduction and murder remains hazy as it was not clear if his abductors were assassins or kidnappers, especially since there was no ransom demand after he was taken away.

Amah, retired from the Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC.

Omoni said, “Yes I can confirm. He was kidnapped in Woji on the 17th. That same day, the Police recovered his vehicle. While we were searching for him, we got information that his body was dumped somewhere at Peter Odili Road.

“So the following day on the 18th, we got there and confirmed that he was the same person that was kidnapped the previous day. His body was evacuated and taken to the hospital mortuary for preservation.

“The vehicle is in our custody. The investigation has commenced into the incident to ensure that the suspects behind the dastardly act are apprehended.

Deputy National Chairman of the Trade Union Congress Chika Onuegbu who expressed worry and regrets over the incident while commenting said, “ETK Amah was a very good comrade who radiated joy everywhere he went. So sad. May his soul rest in peace.”

The abduction and killing of a high profile personality like Amah in the State Capital has fueled the fear among residents that hoodlums may be cashing in on the porous security since the near absence of police officers on the roads in Port Harcourt after the #EndSARS protests of across the country to commit grievous crimes.