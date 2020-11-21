Chelsea are now top of the Premier League after their away win against toothless Newcastle. They top the table on goal difference as league leaders, Leicester set to play Liverpool on Sunday.

The blues who dominated the match got their lead early in the first half after an own goal from Federico Fernandez and a sublime finish by Tammy Abraham in the 65th minute.

After Chelsea’s win against Newcastle, they continue their recent dominance in the league as they remain unbeaten in their last six games with only Tottenham holding a better record this season.

Also, Chelsea’s new goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy has registered seven clean sheets in his nine appearances for Chelsea in all competitions, with Saturday’s game his fourth in five Premier League games.