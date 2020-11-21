Big Brother Naija show host, Rubbin Minds anchor, brand influencer, Nigerian lawyer, and media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu was at a wedding ceremony today and shared his outfit with fans.

Uchendu is one man that knows how to rock any outfit and give it that look that would make any man want to appear in clothing that looks exactly the same.

“Smile, pose, check image 🔷 ✨

#OntoTj20” he said as he shared the photos of him in blue.

Ebuka is married to Cynthia Obianodo and they have two amazing girls together.

He has received several award nominations and won the award for Outstanding TV Presenter of the Year at the Nigerian Broadcasters Merit Awards for his work on Rubbin’ Minds.