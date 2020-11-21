By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Nigerian Army has stated that the footage of the Lekki aired at the Lagos Judicial Panel corroborated that fact its personnel were attacked at Lekki Toll Gate.

Brigadier General, Ahmed Ibrahim Taiwo, the Commander 81 Division Nigeria Army, disclosed this during his cross examination by one of the #EndSARS counsels, Olumide Fusika, after the CCTV has been played.

The troops were deployed throughout Lagos State on October 20 during the End SARS protests to further check the violence and bloodshed that gas erupted.

Earlier, the CCTV which was played by the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry for Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and Other Matters, showed that Army deployed no fewer than seven trucks to the Lekki Tollgate.

According to the General, the officers were petted and stoned leaving one of them injured, adding that live ammunition were not used on the #EndSARS protesters.

Details later…