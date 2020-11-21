Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo admitted that he had made a lot of wrong steps in his marriage and thanked his wife Olubunmi for what he described as a “second chance.”

The good-looking actor, who constantly shares pictures of his wife and two children on his social media pages, also stated that he is obsessed with his wife.

He said: “She is quite an introvert. We are practically two opposite people that complement one another well. Before I became a celebrity, I used to show off my wife. She looks like my mother and I had always prayed to marry a woman that looks like her. I admire my wife and I’m obsessed with her. I have messed up so much in the past and I figured I could rewrite my own story. I am fortunate to have got a second chance, so I am just living my dreams. I am not living to impress anybody.”

He added that “I am blessed and don’t forget that it’s a privilege to have what I have. Our love story is not that of a rich man that met a beautiful girl. We have been together for 16 years and have come a long way. We have been through so much. I had always imagined being successful in the entertainment industry and having a beautiful wife by my side.

Ninalowo and Bunmi found love from a young age. They both admitted it was love at first sight but their marriage had experienced its downtimes.

It came at a point when Nino’s fine boy looks and career as an actor didn’t help matters. He was constantly linked to different women in the industry.

Bunmi needed explanations and assurance. She got none and her faith in him dropped.

They separated for two years but came back stronger.

Nino admitted he was selfish in his pursuit of success and didn’t listen to her woman’s heart cry.

Realizing his mistake, Ninalowo retraced his steps and worked on a perspective that was best for his marriage.