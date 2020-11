Nigerian musician Alexander Akande known as 9ice, has officially dropped the visual for his hit single “Zaddy” off the “Tip Of The Iceberg” EP, produced by Young John (The wicked producer).

Samz Visuals directed the music video which also features skit maker and Instagram comedian Mr Macaroni.

Speaking about the song, the singer shared a caption that read:

“Same way you’re promoting this scandal video please promote my song. #zaddyzaddy. Thank you….”