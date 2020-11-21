Michael Adeshina

Singer 9ice has appealed to Nigerians to help him save his third marriage with Olasukanmi Akande.

This is coming after the “Gongo Aso” crooner was captured with another young lady in a hotel room.

In the video released during the week, 9ice was captured caressing the lady’s boobs and warned other guys to stay away from her.

However, the singer in a video on his Instagram page this afternoon appealed to the public to help him beg his wife whom he got married to in January 2020.

In the apology video, the singer said he has always failed with marriage and intends to make his third marriage with Olasukanmi work.

Below is what he said in the video:

I have done something so shameful, something terrible and it is costing me my family and the most important thing to me right now is my family.

The 9ice that you always see and appreciate is because I have a backbone, Olasukanmi Akande and because of this terrible thing that I have done, it is costing me a whole lot.

I apologise for what I have done and I need you guys to help me beg my wife. She is my backbone.

I have excelled in so many other things but one thing I have been failing is my marriage but this marriage, I want it to work. Please, help me beg my wife. Save this marriage for me.

Watch the video below: