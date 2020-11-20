Verve International has rewarded 1,250 customers so far after its sixth weekly draws in the ongoing Verve ‘Good Life’ promo for Verve cardholders across the country.

The lucky 1,250 cardholders’ winnings amount to a total of N11.5 million out of the over N27 million in cash and airtime allotted for over 2,500 cardholders nationwide in the ongoing Verve ‘Good Life’ promo.

The Verve Good Life Promo which was initially slated to run from September 1, 2020, till November 29, 2020, has now been extended by two weeks, till December 13, 2020, to give more Verve cardholders the opportunity to participate and win cash prizes and airtime.

For the September monthly raffle draws, Verve rewarded 50 lucky cardholders with N50,000 cash prize each. Similarly, 300 Verve cardholders also emerged winners of the N10,000 cash prize in the weekly raffle draws, while another set of 300 cardholders emerged winners of airtime worth N5,000.

Among the 50 lucky cardholders that won N50,000 cash prize in the first monthly raffle draws were Anita Iwunze, an account holder with Zenith bank and Raheem Olatayo Ibrahim, an account holder with Wema bank from Lagos state.

Iboro Henry John, an account holder with Skye bank from Akwa-Ibom state and Idris Yakubu Galadima, an account holder with First bank from Nassarawa state also emerged winners.

Having rewarded 1,250 customers out of the over 2,500 targeted customers, there is a pool of an equal number of customers to be rewarded. Banking customers without Verve cards are advised to visit their respective banks to request for a Verve card.

This, in turn, will avail them the opportunity to be among the over 1,250 more to emerge winners in the ongoing promo.

Speaking during the draws, Cherry Eromosele, the Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Interswitch Group, remarked that rewarding and making Verve’s esteemed cardholders happy is underpinned by the company’s core values.

She said: “We pride ourselves in empowering our loyal cardholders to enable them achieve their dreams. We understand these are indeed challenging times across the globe. For this reason, the Verve Good Life Promo is targeted at enhancing the living standards of our loyal cardholders and we will continue to champion this cause.

“In addition to the invaluable experience we provide our numerous cardholders, we will continue to provide innovative, tailor-fit products and services to our loyal cardholders”, she added.

She further pointed out that Verve is changing the narrative of how to reward loyalty through the Verve Good Life Promo.

She opined that Verve has been able to deepen brand love and consumer loyalty by putting its cardholder’s satisfaction at the nexus of its operations as well as providing seamless, secure, and fast payment solutions.

The Verve ‘Good Life’ Promo was launched on September 1, 2020, and will run till December 13, 2020. The promo seeks to enable Verve’s loyal cardholders to live the good life, whatever the ‘good life’ means to them.

Cardholders are expected to use their Verve cards frequently to stand a chance to win. Specifically, to qualify for the weekly categories, new and existing cardholders are expected to transact with their Verve cards for as many as three times in a week.

For the monthly wins, cardholders will have to use their cards 12 times to do any of these: transfer funds, pay bills, recharge airtime, withdraw cash, etc.

For the Grand prize of N1 million, cardholders will have to use their cards 36 times within the next five weeks, across PoS terminals, ATMs, Web, and agent banking centres.