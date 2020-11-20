By Christian Ogbonna

Governor David Umahi has sacked political appointees from Ohaukwu local government area of Ebonyi state.

Umahi gave the order on Friday in a statement signed and issued to newsmen in Abakaliki by the Secretary to the State government, Mr Kenneth Ugbala.

“In the avowed determination of Ebonyi State Government to allow greater participation of people in governance, Gov. David Umahi has approved the sack of political appointees from Ohaukwu Local Government Area with immediate effect.

“The officeholders include all the Coordinators, all the Executive Assistants (EAs), all the Senior Technical Assistants (STAs).

“Others include all the Technical Assistants (TAs), all the Liaison Officers and all the Management Committee Members of Development Centres,” Umahi stated.

“All the affected officers are directed to handover all the State Government property in their possession to the Secretary to the State Government before the close of work on Monday, Nov. 23,” he directed.

NAN