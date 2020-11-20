The People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Ebonyi has suspended the three Senators from the state and five House of Representatives members over anti-Party activities.

The suspension came as a surprise as the elected members on Wednesday vowed to remain in the party, despite the defection of Governor Dave Umahi to the APC.

But the PDP Chairman, Barrister Onyekachi Nwebonyi suspended them, accusing them of anti-party activities.

The three Senators are Sam Egwu, a former governor of the state, Michael Ama Nnachi and Obinna Ogba.

The suspended House of Representatives members are Chukwuma Nwanzunku, Sylvester Ogbaga, Livunus Makwe, Idu Igariwey, Victor Aleke and Chris Usulor.

The party further invited them to appear before its disciplinary Committee to defend themselves over the allegations today.