The People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Ebonyi has suspended the three Senators from the state and five House of Representatives members over anti-Party activities.
The suspension came as a surprise as the elected members on Wednesday vowed to remain in the party, despite the defection of Governor Dave Umahi to the APC.
But the PDP Chairman, Barrister Onyekachi Nwebonyi suspended them, accusing them of anti-party activities.
The three Senators are Sam Egwu, a former governor of the state, Michael Ama Nnachi and Obinna Ogba.
The suspended House of Representatives members are Chukwuma Nwanzunku, Sylvester Ogbaga, Livunus Makwe, Idu Igariwey, Victor Aleke and Chris Usulor.
The party further invited them to appear before its disciplinary Committee to defend themselves over the allegations today.
Is Gov Dav Umahi using the “so called PDP Chairman in Ebonyi state” (that is now APC man masquerading as PDP Chairman Bar Nwebonyi) to fight the authentic PDP members, Senators & Federal LAWMAKERS because they refused to decamped to APC with him? The so called PDP Chairman is just a PDP in body and his SOUL already in APC with Gov Umahi. Now that Umahi had decamped to APC with the so called PDP Chairman, then the PDP Hradquarter in Abuja should appoint a PDP Caretaker Committee to run the affairs of PDP in Ebonyi State until a new executive ate appointed.