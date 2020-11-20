President Donald Trump is still day dreaming that he won the November 3 election, despite trailing President-elect Joe Biden in both electoral college and popular votes.

He renewed his claim Friday, his second press briefing since 4 November.

This time around, slipping into reality, he attacked all manners of forces as being responsible for his poll debacle.

He blamed the media. He attacked Pfizer and big Pharma of running negative ads against him.

He blamed Big Tech and ‘dishonesty’.

‘Big pharma ran millions of dollars of negative advertisements against me during the campaign – which I won, by the way, but you know, we’ll find that out. Almost 74 million votes,’ Trump said.

President-elect Joe Biden got nearly 80 million votes – more than Trump.

‘We had big pharma against us. We had the media against us. We had big tech against us. We had dishonesty against us,’ Trump fumed.

Trump accused drug companies of delaying their vaccine results until the elections, without providing evidence.

‘So they waited and waited and waited and they thought they’d come out of it a few days after the election. And it would have probably had an impact. Who knows probably it wouldn’t have,’ he said.

‘Sure the Democrats would have found the ballots someplace,’ he theorized – alluding to his claims of a ‘rigged’ election.

‘These corrupt games will not deter us from doing what is right for the American people,’ Trump said.

Trump appeared to say ‘FISA’ instead of Pfizer, in reference to a secret surveillance court that is a fixation of his in light of the Russia probe.

‘FISA (Pfizer) and others, who are way ahead on vaccines,’ he said.

FIsa and others even decided to not assess the results of their vaccine, in other words not come out with a vaccine until just after the election.’

He claimed it was because of what he had done on drug prices.

He said: ‘I’ve been loyal to the special interests’ in an another apparent flub.

After levelling the charges, Trump refused to take questions, when he finished speaking.

