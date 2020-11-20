By Jennifer Okundia

Nollywood actress and film producer, Toyin Abraham officially releases her latest vlog, where she talks about her growing up stage.

Abraham started acting in 2003, when Bukky Wright, a Nigerian actress, visited Ibadan, to shoot a movie. She has since produced, directed and featured in several Nigerian films.

Some of her movies include: Alani Baba Labake, Ebimi ni and Fate of Alakada, amongs others. She was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in the Yoruba movie “Ebimi ni” during the 2013 Best of Nollywood Awards.

Watch her video here: