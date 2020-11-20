Gernot Rohr is ‘not good enough’ to coach Nigeria to success, according to former Super Eagle Yakubu Aiyegbeni.

With the Super Eagles producing a sub par performance in the latest international break, questions have arisen over the Franco-German tactician’s ability to lead the team to greater heights.

Critics have considered Rohr’s time with the Super Eagles to be largely underwhelming.

Former striker Aiyegbeni believes that the coach and some of the players, are just not good enough to play for the national team.

“The coach is not good enough, let him go,” the former Maccabi Haifa, Everton and Portsmouth striker said on Lagos Talks.

“Some of the boys are not good enough, I don’t know where they are bringing them from. Who is inviting these players?

“Our football is getting worse every day. When I was there, people criticise us, but we’re way better than these ones.

“The coach is not good enough, no clue. Gernot Rohr is one of the worst coaches in our history. He is not good enough.”

Rohr replaced Sunday Oliseh as the country’s permanent handler in 2016. He led the Super Eagles to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, where they crashed out of a group that had Argentina, Iceland and Croatia.

He was also in charge when Nigeria placed third at the 2019 AFCON tournament in Egypt.

The three-time African champions lead Group L with eight points from four games.