Buhari and Umahi in Aso Villa on Thursday night

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday night in Abuja formally received Gov. Dave Umahi of Ebonyi into the All Progressives Congress.

Hours earlier in Abakaliki, Umahi completed his switch to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Umahi defected with members of his cabinet.

He cited injustice to the South-East by his former political party.

The APC National Caretaker Committee Chairman and Yobe Governor, Mai Mala Buni, as well as the Chairman of APC Governors’ Forum, Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, jointly presented Umahi to Buhari.

Umahi and Buhari

Umahi, Buhari, Mai Mala Buni

Buhari and his guests at Aso Rock reception for Umahi

Former Senate President Ken Nnamani speaks. With him are L-R Badaru, Umahi, Buni, Bagudu and Imam

Buhari clearly happy about his new catch

Buhari speaks on Umahi

Photos by Sunday Aghaeze