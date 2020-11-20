President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday night in Abuja formally received Gov. Dave Umahi of Ebonyi into the All Progressives Congress.

Hours earlier in Abakaliki, Umahi completed his switch to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Umahi defected with members of his cabinet.

He cited injustice to the South-East by his former political party.

The APC National Caretaker Committee Chairman and Yobe Governor, Mai Mala Buni, as well as the Chairman of APC Governors’ Forum, Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, jointly presented Umahi to Buhari.

Photos by Sunday Aghaeze