By Ikenna Uwadileke

Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Kalu has commiserated with former Senate Leader, Sen. Victor Ndoma-Egba over the death of his wife, Amaka, who died in a ghastly motor accident on Thursday.

In a condolence message, Kalu expressed sadness over the demise of Mrs Ndoma-Egba.

“I received with shock the news of the demise of Mrs Amaka Ndoma-Egba, wife of my brother and friend, Sen. Victor Ndoma-Egba.

“I am pained and devastated. The deceased was a virtuous woman, who supported her husband in his professional, political and humanitarian endeavours.

“She was gentle, humble and urbane. The late Mrs Ndoma-Egba will be remembered for her remarkable character.

“May her gentle soul rest in the bosom of the Lord,’’ Kalu said.

Meanwhile, Kalu prayed for strength and peace for Ndoma-Egba and his family members during this sorrowful time.

NAN