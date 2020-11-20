Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba loses his wife, Amaka.

By Ikenna Uwadileke

Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Kalu has commiserated with former Senate Leader, Sen. Victor Ndoma-Egba over the death of his wife, Amaka, who died in a ghastly motor accident on Thursday.

In a condolence message, Kalu expressed sadness over the demise of Mrs Ndoma-Egba.

“I received with shock the news of the demise of Mrs Amaka Ndoma-Egba, wife of my brother and friend, Sen. Victor Ndoma-Egba.

“I am pained and devastated. The deceased was a virtuous woman, who supported her husband in his professional, political and humanitarian endeavours.

“She was gentle, humble and urbane. The late Mrs Ndoma-Egba will be remembered for her remarkable character.

READ ALSO  Orji Kalu mourns veteran sports administrator, Bisi Lawrence

“May her gentle soul rest in the bosom of the Lord,’’ Kalu said.

Meanwhile, Kalu prayed for strength and peace for Ndoma-Egba and his family members during this sorrowful time.

NAN