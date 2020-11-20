The Northern Governors’ Forum (NGF) has hailed former President, Goodluck Jonathan as he clocks 63-year-old on Friday.

The governors through the NGF chairman and Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, said Jonathan has continued to serve Nigeria with zeal and commitment.

Lalong called the former president a true democrat whose passion for democracy growth reflected in his record while in office and his recent engagements where he traveled round the world to monitor elections and engage with stakeholders.

The NGF also saluted the former President’s patriotism and dedication to the unity, peace, and development of Nigeria as well as offering counsel on various issues.

The Plateau State Governor urged the former president to remain focus in his service which has brought honour and goodwill to Nigeria.