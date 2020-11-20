By Preye Campbell

Nigeria international Wilfred Ndidi has returned to full training for Leicester City following an abductor injury.

The Nigerian midfielder has been out of action after suffering a knock in the Foxes’ 4-2 defeat to Burnley in a Premier League game in September.

As a result, he missed Leicester’s rise to the top of the Premier league table as well as the international games with the Super Eagles.

The 23-year-old has now resumed training and could feature in Leicester’s top-of-the-table clash against Liverpool this weekend.

The Foxes, who have won their last six games across all competitions have a packed schedule of English top-flight games as well as the Europa League to deal with.

They will need key first-team members such as Ndidi fit and available for the big fixtures coming in quick succession.

In Ndidi’s absence, the King Power Stadium giants have led the log having accrued 18 points.