By Wandoo Sombo

Dr Ahmed Lawan, the President of the Senate Ahmed Lawan, along with Sen. Mohammed Musa, has given an online publication, Sahara Reporters, a seven-day ultimatum to retract an alleged libellous publication.

The duo described the publication as false and misleading.

Counsel to the Senate President, Mr Ahmed Raji, (SAN), wrote a letter to the media firm on behalf of his client asking it to retract the report within seven days and tender an unreserved apology.

Raji said that the publication was in respect of an alleged false and misleading information on the reappointment of Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The senior lawyer said that the offensive report was published by Sahara Reporters on Nov. 18 with the headline; “How INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, allegedly paid N3 billion to secure reappointment.”

He said that Sahara Reporters alleged that a group led by Lawan collected N2 billion from the INEC Chairman and another N1 billion through another group.

The payment of the money was allegedly aided by Sen. Musa.

The letter reads in part: ”Our clients deny in its entirety the contents of the above publication and innuendoes therein.

“Our clients further state that every allegation against them in the said publication is utterly false and defamatory to their persons and character, Raji Said.

He said that in view of the above declarations, his clients have demanded that Sahara Reporters retract the publication and tender an apology within seven days of receiving the letter.

He further said the media outfit was also to enter into negotiation for damages.

NAN