By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has revealed the identity of one of his security aides who shot dead a newspaper vendor on Thursday in Abuja.

The vendor, Ifeanyi Okereke was killed by a stray-bullet on Thursday evening in Abuja.

However, Gbajabiamila has revealed the identity of the policeman as Abdullahi M. Hassan and handed him over to the Department of State Security, DSS for investigation and appropriate administrative and judicial action.

According to the Speaker, the unfortunate death of Okereke at the hands of one of his security aides has left him deeply shaken.

“Mr. Okereke was a citizen going about his business, trying to make a living for himself and his family. There is no reason for his life to have ended the way it did.

“This morning, I have handed over the security operative, Abdullahi M. Hassan, to the Department of State Security, DSS, for investigation and appropriate administrative and judicial action. In the interim, he has been suspended from the convoy.

“I expect and I will see to it that the family of Mr. Ifeanyi Okereke receives the full measure of justice so that their bereavement is not compounded by any actions that can cause them further pain and suffering,” he said.

Gbajabiamila said he had expressed his personal condolence to the deceased’s family and had arranged to meet with them when the parents of Okereke, who were already on their way, arrived Abuja.

“Additionally, I have committed to them that I will support his wife and the immediate family he has left behind.

“I commiserate with the family of Mr. Ifeanyi Okereke and ask all Nigerians to join me at this time to pray for the peaceful repose of his soul,” he said.