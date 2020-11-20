The Federal Government and the striking members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities struck some truce on Friday, after months of negotiation.

In a communique read at the end of their meeting, which began before noon today, the Federal Government agreed to remove ASUU members from the payment platform of Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System(IPPIS).

This has been one major issue that has kept the lecturers from classes since March.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, who read the communique said the government also agreed to ASUU’s demand to pay their members’ salary arrears from February till June.

This will be done through the old salary payment platform, Government Integrated Financial and Management Information System.

The government also offered to raise the Earned Allowances to university staff from N30bn to N35bn and the revitalization fund from N20bn to N25bn.

