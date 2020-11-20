By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Irish mixed martial champion, Conor McGregor is set to come out of retirement to fight Dustin Poirier.

The fight is billed for 23 January, 2021

A statement on McGregor’s websites states that Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates is the most likely venue for the fight.

McGregor who has signed his agreement to fight as the main event on UFC 257, said he is very grateful to be about to return and get to do what he loves again.

“I look forward to the fresh test Dustin will bring since our first bout, while also showcasing my own incredibly deep cache of weaponry.

“Whatever tool is needed on the night will be pulled from the duffel”, McGregor said.

The Irish UFC star defeated Poirier in 2014.

McGregor has not fought since January when he defeated Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds.

McGregor announced his retirement back in July and now is staging a return again.