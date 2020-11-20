A lot of Nigerians want coach Gernot Rohr sacked and this now includes ex-Super Eagles players.

The Super Eagles have not been “superb” and endured a nightmare finish to 2020.

The team failed to register a win during the year and looked a shadow of the decent side that finished third at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nation in Egypt.

According to several sources, Rohr is fast losing the confidence of many of his players, with Ola Aina expressing his frustration at been left out of the team’s starting line-up in their 4-4 draw against Sierra Leone last Friday.

Segun Odegbami, a member of the 1980 AFCON-winning squad said Rohr has clearly shown that he lacks what it takes to lead Nigeria to glory.

“I have expressed my opinion about Rohr severally,” Odegbami said.

“He may be a good coach but what are his credentials. My believe is that anyone who will coach the Eagles must make the team a World-class team capable of winning the World Cup.

“Rohr cannot deliver that. He is not the world-class coach we are loking for. We have seen him work for four years and what we saw in two critical moments in Russia and Egypt, he convinced me that he is not the one to lead Nigeria to Eldorado.”

Daniel Amokachi, Special Assistant on Sports to President Buhari, who also won the AFCON in 1994 and featured at two World Cups, also questioned the competency of Rohr in the wake of the Eagles draws against Sierra Leone over two legs.

“Football these days, there is no patience. It’s the result that matters.

“The person (Rohr) has been in charge of the team for five years but you cannot write anything about those years he has been in charge.

“Is he the right person to take Nigeria in the right direction? I don’t think so.

“We have seen some decision taken by him which a right coach won’t. We cannot have a team where all of the players come from three agents and one of those agents represent the coach. That shows a lot of shady deals. In the last five years he has not shown has the right man for the job.”

Former Super Eagles Star, Yakubu Aiyegbeni also knocked Gernot Rohr, describing him as one of the worst coaches in Nigeria’s history.

The former striker also questioned Rohr’s selection process.

He said: “Some of the boys are not good enough, I don’t know where they are bringing them from. Who is inviting these players?

“Our football is getting worse every day. When I was there, people criticise us, but we’re way better than these ones.

“The coach is not good enough, no clue. Gernot Rohr is one of the worst coaches in our history. He is not good enough.”