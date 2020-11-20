Ayorinde Oluokun/Abuja

Nigeria’s secret police, the Department of State Services, DSS, says it has detained its operative who allegedly shot a newspaper vendor, Ifeanyi Okereke dead in the Three Arms Zone of Abuja on Thursday while on the convoy of Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The Speaker had in an earlier statement on Friday, identified the killer security operative as one Abdullahi .M. Hassan,in a statement he personally signed.

Gbajabiamila also said the operative has been handed over to the DSS for investigation and appropriate administrative and judicial procedures while pledging to ensure that there is justice for the deceased vendor.

While also confirming that the security operative involved in the shooting incident is its staff, the DSS, in a statement by Peter Afunanya, its Public Relations Officer, said Hassan has already been withdrawn from the Speaker

It added that as part of its disciplinary procedures, the operative has been taken into detention, while a detailed investigation into the killing of the Vendor has commenced.

The Service also pledged to be transparent and accountable in the investigation of the killing, promise to liaise with appropriate authorities to achieve this objective.

“The Service condoles with the family of the deceased and his loved ones. It has promised a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident and will surely keep to this,” Afunaya said.