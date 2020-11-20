Davido: blasts attendees of Psquare’s separate birthday parties

Nigerian music star Davido has waded into the long-time feud between Peter and Paul Okoye and this time it’s about the birthday party organized separately by the twins.

The estranged brothers clocked 39 on Wednesday and held separate parties to mark their new age.

While Peter had an indoor party, Paul’s party had in attendance a number of celebrities including Yemi Alade, Harrysongz, and Jude Okoye.

However, Davido took to his social media handle to knock those who attended their separate birthday parties.

The “Fem crooner” called them unprintable names and stated that he was disappointed.

According to him attending their separate parties won’t encourage the estranged twin brothers to let peace and love reign between them.

“Y’all niggas that wen to Peter and Paul’s bday separately y’all pussy as fuck!! Them niggas is TWINS !! Not my business but Shit hurts I’m angry Walai,” Davido tweeted on Friday.

The Okoye brothers have been at loggerheads with each other since 2015.

The rumors of their split first broke in 2015 which was later put to rest by Peter.

By 2017, it became apparent that the twin brothers were no longer compactable as they went their separate ways.