Nigeria’s COVID-19 death toll increased by two on Thursday, according to the latest data released by the NCDC.

One person died in Ondo and the other in Kaduna, the data showed.

NCDC normally does not disclose the identity of the dead.

But at the moment, the death toll for the country is now 1,165.

NCDC also revealed that 146 new cases were confirmed on Thursday, taking the total to 65,839.

The new infections represented a sharp fall, compared with Wednesday’s total of 236.

Lagos recorded the 62 out of the new cases.

FCT Abuja has 23 and Kaduna 21.

“Till date, 65,839 cases have been confirmed, 61,573 cases have been discharged and 1,165 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory”, NCDC said.

The NCDC said 85 of those discharged in Lagos were community recoveries, managed in line with guidelines.

Here is the breakdown for Thursday

Lagos-62

FCT-23

Kaduna-21

Ogun-12

Rivers -12

Ondo-5

Oyo-3

Plateau-3

Bauchi-2

Katsina-2

Kano-1