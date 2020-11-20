The Special Adviser Office of Civic Engagement, Princess Aderemi Adebowale, received a group of Civil Society Organizations in her Alausa Secretariat Office, Ikeja.

The Special Adviser while briefing the group enumerated the numerous socio-economic programmes of the State Government aimed at achieving “A Greater Lagos”.

She stated that the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda of the state government has been the driving force for the development activities of the Sanwo-Olu led administration and as such it is imperative to bring the development pillars to the public domain through robust engagement of the people particularly the Civil Society Groups and the grassroots so that the citizenry can fully understand and support the programmes and policies that would drive the various social-economic spectrum of the state.

Princess Aderemi said the engagement of Civil Society Groups is key as they would play a very important role in the implementation process of various programmes and policies of the government through their support and by extension the support of their teeming followers.

The Special Adviser, however, informed them of the numerous programs of the State Government through her office targeted at the indigent Lagosians. She disclosed that the government would continue to engage the youths so as to channel their energy to useful ventures. She assured the CSOs of constant synergy with them.

The leader of the delegation, Comrade. Rasaq Olokoba in response appreciated the people-oriented programs of the government and by extension the Office of Civic Engagement and expressed their readiness to support the development agenda of the State.