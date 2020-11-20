By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Popular musician, Charles Oputa, professionally called Charly Boy, has revealed that his Atlanta based daughter Dewy Oputa is lesbian.

The musician revealed this in an Instagram post explaining how hard it was for him to come to terms with his daughter’s news that she is lesbian.

Areafada as Charly Boy is also called disclosed that he is very close to his kids and they are his friends.

He said however, he was not ready for the news his daughter Dewy Oputa had for him.

Charly Boy said “When my child told me she is a lesbian, I experienced a range of emotions, during that phone conversation.

“So many things went through my mind, one of them included self-blame (“Did I do something wrong?”) (“The child I thought I knew and loved no longer exists.”), worry (“Will my child be discriminated against?) religious confusion (“Is my child damned to spend eternity in hell?”), and stigma (“What will people think of my child? Of me?”).

The musician, however, said he managed to calm down because he never wanted his daughter to shy away from him or have a strained relationship with her.

He said the only thing he could ask his daughter was “are you sure?

Charly Boy hoped it was a prank he said but it was happening real-time.

The music veteran said months before the news, he was lending his voice in support of LGB rights in Nigeria.

“Is life playing tricks on me. Now my daughter is gay, why do I feel disappointed? Am I a hypocrite? How do I handle this bombshell? he asked himself.

Charly Boy stating that he has won many life challenges said he was determined to win and wanted only his daughter’s happiness and success in life.

He said months after he got through it and now he looks back and is grateful for having a lesbian child.