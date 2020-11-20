By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock and sadness at the death of Professor Shehu Bida, the first professor of veterinary medicine in Northern Nigeria.

His condolence messages were released by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity.

The President noted that before Bida’s death, he served as a former chairman of Bida local government in Niger state.

Buhari extended heartfelt condolences to the family of Bida, the Government and people of Niger State, the Etsu Nupe and the academic community on the death of one of Nigeria’s leading scholars in the field of sciences.

According to the President, Prof Bida’s pioneering role in veterinary medicine, impactful research publications and tenacity for knowledge-sharing, helped in grooming many quality experts in the field at home and beyond.

He added that the late professor’s outstanding contributions to the development of science will be long remembered, hoping that his peers in the academic community will build on his legacy.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the deceased and grant his family and friends the fortitude to bear the loss.