By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday extended sincere condolences to Sen. Victor Ndoma-Egba on the death of his wife, Mrs Amaka Ndoma-Egba.

This is contained in a press statement released by Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity.

The President also consoled the Ndoma-Egba family and said that his thoughts and prayers are with them in their period of grief.

He prayed divine comfort for the entire family of Ndoma-Egba and peaceful repose of the soul of the departed.