By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Nigeria Police Force on Friday said the nine police officers abducted by gunmen on their way from Maiduguri to Zamfara State recently have been rescued.

Twelve police officers were said to have been kidnapped while on their way to Gusau in Zamfara from Maiduguri.

Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, in a statement on Friday, said nine officers were abducted and not 12 as was earlier reported.

He said the Nigeria Police had successfully rescued the nine Police officers who earlier went missing on 8th November, 2020 between Kankara town and Sheme in Katsina State after the night commercial bus they were traveling in came under attack by heavily armed men, all dressed in Military Camouflage, but suspected to be bandits.

“The officers, all Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs), were on their way to Gusau in Zamfara State from Maiduguri at the time of the incident. Two of the officers are currently receiving medical attention in a hospital, while the remaining seven are being debriefed.

“Covert operation to locate and rescue the officers commenced immediately they were discovered missing en-route to their destination. Thus, the apparent delay in commenting on the unfortunate incident was a deliberate decision aimed at protecting the integrity and confidentiality of the rescue operation and the concomitant safety of the officers,” he said.

According to Mba, was also important to state that preliminary investigation had shown that the attack on the vehicle was an opportunistic crime as the officers were all traveling in mufti, unarmed and alongside other private citizens in the commercial vehicle.

“The total number of officers involved in the incident is nine (9) and not twelve (12) as previously, wrongly reported in some sections of the media.

“Follow-up investigation into the incident is still ongoing. Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni reassures Nigerians that the Force is working assiduously to ensure an improved safety and tactical presence of police personnel on our highways as the yuletide approaches,” the statement reads,” he added.