By Abankula, with agency report

The recount of ballots in the US state of Georgia offered no electoral redemption for President Donald Trump.

President elect Joe Biden has won again and Trump has lost.

In a much expected announcement, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said a hand audit of ballots in the state had confirmed Joe Biden as the winner of the Nov. 3 election.

An audit was launched after unofficial results showed Biden leading President Donald Trump by about 14,000 votes.

Raffensperger said there was “no doubt” that the state would certify Biden’s victory on Friday.

“The audit has aligned very close to what we had in election night reporting,” Raffensperger told local station WSB-TV.

“It’s so close, it’s not a thimble full of difference.”