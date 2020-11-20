By Jethro Ibileke

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Edo state, Blessing Agbomhere, has urged Governor Godwin Obaseki to channel the huge resources with which he intends to build a correctional facility into building infrastructure that would stop Edo people from committing crimes.

Following the attack on the two correctional facilities in Benin, the state capital, and increasing crime rates in the state, Obaseki had announced plans to build a new correctional centre.

But, Agbomhere in a statement issued in Benin, rebuked Obaseki over his his plans to build a new prison in the state on over 20 hectares of land.

He said it was absurd for him to build a new prison at a time other countries like Sweden, are shutting down their prisons because of no criminals to be confined there.

According to the APC chieftain, a new correctional facility would not tackle crimes and criminality, but jobs creation and conducive environment for businesses to thrive.

He said: “It is totally a condemnable act. Governor Obaseki cannot use Edo money to build prison at a time other countries are closing down their prison facilities.

“He has shown that he lacked ideas to engage the young minds and make them responsible citizens.

“This is a big slap on our collective sensitivity. What Obaseki is saying is that there are a lot of criminals in Edo state and there is nothing he can do to rehabilitate them or prevent others from going into crime.”