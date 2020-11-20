By Funmilayo Adeyemi

The Unity Schools Old Students Association (USOSA) has announced the death of Mr Albert Okumagba, its first President-General.

Okumagba, founder of BGL Securities died Thursday at 56. He is survived by his wife and three children.

Mr Sotonye Edohore-Apiafi, USOSA’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), in a statement described Okumagba as a bridge-builder, ideas enthusiast and motivational figure.

According to him, Okumagba was of the 81 set of Federal Government College, Warri; 83 set of Kings College and hailed from Okere-Urhobo, in Warri, Delta State.

He said that the pioneer president-general died on Nov. 19, 2020 in an Abuja hospital and that his burial date would be announced by his family.

“Prior to his role as the pioneer PG of USOSA, through the Pro-Unitate Forum, Okumagba was critical to engaging the Federal Ministry of Education on improving quality of education in unity Schools.

“This culminated in robust and sustainable strategies for the schools.

“ Upon the formal establishment of USOSA, he was elected the President-General of the association.

“With his extensive experience in Banking and Finance, he was able to pull resources to set up a structure that would deliver a 21st Century advocacy group.

“Okumagba till his passing, was the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of BGL Plc, a financial services provider.

“He served Federal Government College Warri Old Students Association in various capacities which included being its Lagos Chapter Chairman and National President,’’ the statement said.

Edohore-Apiafi said that Okumagba would be remembered for being a mentor to many presidents of National Associations in the USOSA network as well as budding and established business sector leaders in the Nigerian economy.

USOSA is the umbrella body of all alumni associations of the 104 Federal Unity Schools in Nigeria.