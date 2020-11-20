Kubwa Upper Area Court in Abuja has ordered the arrest of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar Jr. for disobeying its judgment directing him to release his three sons to their mother, Maryam Sherif.

Sherif had filed a suit for the custody of the children after her divorce from Abubakar, son of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.

The judge, Bashir Danmaisule, delivered judgment in favour of Sherif on October 27, 2020.

But her lawyer, Nasir Saidu, returned to the court complaining that Abubakar had failed to comply with the judgment.

Saidu urged the court to issue a judgment-debtor summons for the defendant to appear in court to explain why he did not obey the order and why he should not be jailed for disobeying the judgment.

Both Abubakar and his lawyer, Abdullahi Hassan, were absent in court on Thursday.

However, the court bailiff said the defendant was served with the summons on November 3 through the Nigeria Customs Service, where he works.

