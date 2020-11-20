By Taiwo Okanlawon

The absence of key police officers who were indicted in various petitions made by victims of police brutality in Lagos State stalled the continuation of cross-examination of petitioners by police counsels on Friday.

The police counsels urged the panel to give them more time to make some of the officers who have already retired or transferred available and also study the case files.

Dorris Okuwobi, a retired judge heading the panel, who frowned at the actions of the police counsels said the panel will not entertain further adjournment in order to meet the 6 months deadline of the panel to submit its report.

One of the two cases adjourned was the case of Ndukwe Ekekwe, a 34-year-old man allegedly pushed from a two-storey building by officers of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the police.

Mr Ekekwe, who has been on a wheelchair after the incident, has had his case adjourned by the panel for the fourth time.

PM News gathered that the panel has received over 100 petitions from victims of police brutality, a situation which has placed the panel on a tight rope as to meeting the six months’ time frame within when to submit its report and recommendations to the state government.

Details later…