International Money transfer company, WorldRemit, has launched its World Remit Entrepreneurs Programme in Africa.

WorldRemit said in Nairobi that it has launched the programme in Kenya, Nigeria and Zimbabwe.

The digital money transfer service company said since the outbreak of COVID-19 across Africa, the continent has experienced a significant setback with the businesses of many entrepreneurs taking a hit.

The entrepreneurs control the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) landscape, that have made significant contributions to the growth of the African economies, especially through the creation of jobs.

WorldRemit said it is kickstarting the significant investment to support and empower these small businesses to grow their businesses.

The programme will commence from November 2020 till the end of January 2021.

It will focus on empowering 50 entrepreneurs each, from the four African countries with business booster packs.

The firm will also organise a digital business training course to help the programme participants develop the required skills to scale up and run their businesses successfully.