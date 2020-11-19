Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, on Thursday, said more governors of the Peoples Democratic Party are making plans to join the All Progressives Congress.

Yahaya Bello stated this while reacting to the defection of Governor Dave Umahi from the PDP to APC.

The Kogi governor added that Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, would be the last governor to join the ruling party.

He described Umahi as a believer in the APC even when he was a member of the opposition party.

Bello said, “Umahi is with us, others are coming.

“Other governors are already knocking. They are on their way. We will be unveiling them one after the other.

“Wike might be the last to join the All Progressives Congress. Others are lining up.”