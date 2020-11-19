By Preye Campbell

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr said he was pleased with Super Eagles showing in the AFCON qualifying series.

The three-time African champions laboured to a second consecutive draw against the Leone Stars on Tuesday.

This came after succumbing to a shocking 4-4 draw in Benin four days earlier.

Sierra Leone are ranked 120th on FIFA World Rankings.

But Rohr said there are ‘no little opponents’ in football.

“It’s a long time that we had a goalless defence and we wanted to be solid after what happened in the second half the other day.

“I am especially very happy for our goalkeeper who showed to everybody that he is a good one,” the Franco-German tactician told the media.

“We have a young team and it was a shock the other day after the injury of Victor Osimhen, everybody was afraid.

“They wanted to fight for him, they did it, they fought very well and I think that this draw keeps us top of the table, we have to play another two games now against Benin and Lesotho.

“Normally, it is not official, but we are very close now to qualification, we saw also the result of Benin who played a draw in Lesotho.

“All the games are difficult, there are no little opponents.”

Despite the draws, Nigeria still maintain their lead on the top of the Group L table with eight points from four games.

The Super Eagles will battle Republic of Benin and Lesotho in their next qualifying games in 2021.