By Stanley Nwanosike

The Nigerian Presidential Project 2023, a pan-South-East political group, has urged governors of Enugu, Abia and Anambra to join the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Director of Media and Publicity of the group, Mr Tony Nwachukwu, made the call in a statement issued in Enugu on Thursday.

Nwachukwu said that the call had become imperative following the defection of Gov. Dave Umahi of Ebonyi, who is the leader and Chairman of the South-East Governors’ Forum, to the APC.

He, however, commended Umahi for dumping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) adding that the entire members of his group supported the move.

The group’s spokesman also accused the PDP of not respecting the zoning arrangement in the country and exhibiting undemocratic tendencies.

“We call on the governors of Anambra, Abia and Enugu to follow the direction of their Chairman, Gov. David Umahi, without further delay, knowing that politics is about alignment and realignment.

“The people of South-East zone support Gov. Umahi’s resolve and prompt approach and expect the other three governors to listen to the South-East’s heartbeat.

“This positive legacy move by Gov. Umahi has justified our objective as a political advocacy group championing rotation of presidential candidate’s positions of political parties to South-East zone.

“Furthermore, the defection of Gov. Umahi presupposes that PDP is not democratic and does not respect zoning.

“It is disturbing to note that PDP is now a personified property of South-South zone, given Gov. Nyesom Wike and the National Chairman, Chief Uche Secondus’ outburst regarding Gov. Umahi’s defection,’’ he said