Paul Okoye professionally called RudeBoy has attacked Peter Okoye’s wife, Lola Omotayo over her recent birthday wishes to him and his twin brother.

Lola on Wednesday wished her husband Mr. P and RudeBoy a happy birthday as she reminded both brothers that they are not just brothers but twin brothers. She also advised both brothers to love and respect each other as life is short.

However, her birthday wishes have not resonated well with Rudeboy who took to Instagram to slam his twin brother’s wife. He said she is still manipulative as she is almost 50-year-old.

Rudeboy said he is no longer there and Jude also as she wants it. He said despite that both of them have not spoken for four years, she always send birthday regards.

“Aunty for four years we haven’t spoken but every 18th of November you come out as usual to type shit and they end up saying ‘awwww she’s a good woman’ meanwhile they don’t know the evil things you do behind closed doors. While in the outside you portray an angel.”

Rudeboy said he does not pretend concluding that her guilt would deal with her.

“You know me very well and you know I don’t pretend. So continue doing what you are doing. You don cast already, no need to expose you that’s why I’ve never said anything because it’s family. Let your guilt deal with you.”