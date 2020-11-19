Mr Olugbenga Edema, the Chairman of Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC), was, on Tuesday, exonerated from alleged financial misappropriation by the state House of Assembly.

It would be recalled that an individual had petitioned the Assembly, urging it to investigate the financial activities of the commission, particularly in relation to the projects executed from 2019 till date.

Consequently, the Assembly had set up an ad hoc committee, headed by Mr Samuel Aderoboye, to investigate the allegations.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Mr Bamidele Oloyelogun, commended the committee for doing a thorough job and for submitting its report which cleared Edema.

“I appreciate the committee for doing an unbiased job and for commending the activities of the OSOPADEC chairman.

“He (Edema) is, hereby, exonerated from any alleged financial misappropriation, in accordance with the report of the committee,” Oloyelogun said.