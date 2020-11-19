By Preye Campbell

Victor Osimhen has commenced treatment on his dislocated shoulder.

The Napoli star suffered the injury while representing Nigeria in a thrilling AFCON Qualifier first-leg encounter against Sierra Leone last Friday.

Osimhen, 21, subsequently missed the second leg encounter in Freetown after travelling bacl to Italy for treatment.

“Victor Osimhen underwent tests at the Villa Stuart clinic in Rome, the instrumental tests and the clinical evaluation that showed results of dislocation anterior to the right shoulder.

“The player has already started physiotherapy and will be evaluated daily,” reads a statement on Napoli’s website.

Sunday’s Series A clash with AC Milan will come to soon for the former Lille forward as he continues to recuperate.

Osimhen has notched two goals in six games for the Partenopei in his debut season.